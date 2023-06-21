"Pincers" Prigogine

Interesting frictions will become more frequent between the FSB, the GRU and other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation

Prigozhin uses the old soviet military-tactical technique "pincers" - "large ticks - small ticks" ...

On the one hand, he submits a statement to the Prosecutor General about treason and sabotage committed by the General Staff of the Russian Federation against the Wagnerites, on the other hand, he demands to recognize him as the subject of contracting fighters.

There is no doubt that someone is behind Prigogine. I think that these are the Kovalchuks, who need to make a “scapegoat” out of Shoigu and clean up his metastases in the government, the State Duma, the FSB and other sensitive parts of the Russian state apparatus.

This will allow the Kovalchuks themselves to clean up after they ideologically imposed war on Putin and regroup in preparation for the elections in September 2024.

Kiriyenko instructed to reformat the information space to the requirements of the new domestic policy. And in this context, he climbs into the territory of Gromov, who is slowly losing ground.

Prigozhin's recognition and balance of trust-distrust is constantly growing.

Perhaps we should expect the emergence of some new party-political subjects, although most likely the list of "United Russia" will simply be radically reformatted.

The video of Ilya Sachkov, a prisoner, indicates that interesting tensions will become more frequent within the FSB, and between the FSB, the GRU and the SVR.. Although, as for me, it is no longer as logical to consider Naryshkin as a player as before.