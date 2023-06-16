The situation we're in is a "zero-sum game"

Some time ago, I wrote a large material for the Russians "Dispel the fog of war" - this means turning the complete uncertainty of potential scenarios of events into the certainty of the present and future. The game between uncertainty and certainty is part of the profession that I have chosen for myself.

Now, every day the space is becoming more transparent and understandable, due to the large arrays of intellectual work on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. True, it should be said that Western European experts, in my humble opinion, did not show themselves at all in this work.

So, for now, the following is clear: