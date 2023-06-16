How will the war end? Why it is important to describe not victory, but defeat

The situation we're in is a "zero-sum game"
Some time ago, I wrote a large material for the Russians "Dispel the fog of war" - this means turning the complete uncertainty of potential scenarios of events into the certainty of the present and future. The game between uncertainty and certainty is part of the profession that I have chosen for myself.
Now, every day the space is becoming more transparent and understandable, due to the large arrays of intellectual work on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. True, it should be said that Western European experts, in my humble opinion, did not show themselves at all in this work.
So, for now, the following is clear:
- 2023 will not be the year of our victory. Because no one still knows what exactly is our victory and how to achieve it. The conflict could drag on for years.
- The status of point 1 entirely depends on the processes inside the Russian Federation and in Putin's circle. If we want to influence the change in these processes, we need to start working with Putin's loyalists who can betray him.
- The situation we're in is a "zero-sum game". No potential negotiations, ceasefire, Minsk 3, pressure from the US and China will be able to influence the fact that one side will inevitably lose and the other will win. And vice versa, if one side does not get a victory, then it gets a defeat.
- What is the defeat of Russia - this is the status of the state entity, which is now called the Russian Federation, which no longer poses an existential threat to Ukraine and other EU countries. Accordingly, in the conditions of consolidated power in the hands of Putin or even his successor, this is impossible.
- What is the defeat of Ukraine - this is a state of continuation of the current situation for an unlimited period (the so-called stalemate), that is, no peace, no war, no agreements, regardless of the degree of intensity of the conflict. Western experts believe that this strategy of Putin should lead to the exhaustion of Ukraine, or to the sickness of the West, which will turn off the artificial respiration apparatus for the Ukrainian economy.
- The defeat of Russia is currently impossible, since the achievement of the state that I described in paragraph 4 is possible only in conditions where the US and other NATO members, as Western beneficiaries of the geopolitical process, can accept the possibility of such a future for themselves. They are now signaling with every fiber of their being that they are not ready for it and will not be ready in the near future. The reason for this is the belief that Putin can go all in and escalate the stakes.. They are afraid of it. And fear paralyzes them.
- The defeat of Ukraine is the prolongation of the war for 7-12 years, in the face of further escalation of internal political tension, which will inevitably happen next year, which is the 5th year of the Ukrainian president's term. Putin will not be able to conquer us, he will not be able to get Kyiv, he will not be able to move beyond the lines of contact that exist at the moment. But he can once again maximally slow down the development of a bloodless Ukraine, when the chatter about "rebuilding and restoration" will remain at the level of round tables about the "Lugansk Declaration".
- Until we formulate for the West such a format for the defeat of Russia that would be acceptable to them, understandable and one that they could control, the situation will not move, even if we succeed on the battlefield.
- To convince the West of the need to defeat Russia, it is necessary to prove that after this happens, the situation inside the Russian Federation will remain manageable. And this means that there will be no collapse.
- The manageability of the situation and the defeat of Russia can be simultaneously achieved only in one single way - the replacement of the imperial vertical of power with a certain set of other subjects exercising control in the Russian Federation. Including - by introducing amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.
