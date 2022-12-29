How to Prevent a Nuclear Orthodox Jihad

The impromptu congress of former Russian deputies in the Polish town of Jablonna near Warsaw was vehemently criticized by a large number of Russian liberal oppositionists living outside of Russia.

Most often, the reason for criticism was the personality of the organizer of the congress, Ilya Ponomarev, whose biography commentators discussed much more than the essence of the documents adopted at the congress, which Ponomarev later posted on his Facebook profile.

Without going into details of the numerous claims against Ponomarev and without entering into a dispute about them, it is necessary to emphasize one very important and striking feature of the political position that was constructed by the congress participants.

For the first time since the full-scale aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which claimed the lives of 430 Ukrainian children, the political agenda of the Russian opposition formulated the opinion that in order to stop the senseless and lawless aggression, direct violence against the Russian authorities should be used.

This postulate contrasts sharply with the statements made at the Free Russia Forum, which was held twice in 2022 in Vilnius.. For example, Ilya Azar's report on the congress of Russian emigration in Vilnius quotes the words of Evgeny Chichvarkin and Konstantin Sonin, who answered the age-old Russian question from the municipal deputy from St. Petersburg Valery Shaposhnikov "what to do?". Chichvarkin advised "pack up and leave", and Sonin - "either get used to it or leave."

He condemned the activities of the congress in the Polish Jablonna and the organizing committee of the Zemsky All-Russian Congress of Municipal Deputies. This organization and its leaders believe that real democratic changes in Russia can only be achieved through conversations and "discussions about the image of the future of Russia and how to get there."

Against this background, the call of Ilya Ponomarev - fight and counteract the illegal activities of the Russian authorities - at least expresses a different point of view, different from the previous ones, which simply was not on the Russian liberal agenda before.

Its key difference is precisely its readiness and loyalty to violence as an instrument of change in Russia. And the logical basis for the use of such violence against representatives of the authorities in Russia is precisely the complete absence and failure of any other tools to influence the situation in Russian society.

Violence cannot be considered a tool for solving problems. However, there are situations when the only possible way may be only the use of violence.. An example of the use of such a paradoxical formulation is interaction with representatives of terrorist groups. So, for example, a well-known, albeit very debatable, phrase is the formula "The United States does not negotiate with terrorists."

The reason why it makes no sense to negotiate with terrorists is very simple. For national governments, negotiations are a tool to save lives (whether hostages or innocent victims). As for the terrorists, for them negotiations are a means of political subjectivization, which, in turn, will help to create new threats to innocent citizens.

Thus, the governments of civilized countries, negotiating with terrorists, will only increase the degree of threat to their own citizens. The more negotiations, the greater the subjectivity of terrorist organizations. The more subjectivity, the more money and donors they have. The more money and donors, the greater the threat to innocent citizens, children, the elderly, women...

That is why, Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general, commander of the Al-Quds special forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), whose fate Vladimir Putin was so worried about during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, was killed by a US missile strike. .

Putin's concern about the unenviable fate of Soleimani looks especially cynical against the backdrop of the assassination by Russian special services of the President of the Republic of Ichkeria, Dzhokhar Dudayev.

Interesting, in my opinion, is the fact that the direct decision to eliminate Soleimani was made by US President Donald Trump, whose return to politics the Kremlin hopes so much. And top Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan even promised to ride around Moscow with an American flag when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

The fact that Putin is outraged by the liquidation of the terrorist Soleimani says at least what he thinks of her. And, accordingly, trying on this situation for himself. However, to repeat the fate of Qasem Soleimani, Putin, at a minimum, must become the head of an organization or state that is a sponsor of terrorism. And, as we know, the White House refused to discuss such a scenario for the development of processes.

American top politicians said that Russia has already become the object of so many sanctions that they actually correspond to the status of a state sponsor of terrorism. Therefore, they say, there is no point in symbolically accepting such a status by the US Congress and the parliaments of other countries.. This point of view, however, did not influence the adoption by the Estonian Parliament of a decision to recognize Russia as a terrorist regime and a state supporting terrorism.

However, the real value of the officially accepted status of a state sponsor of terrorism, in my opinion, lies not in the ability to impose sanctions on it. Firstly, such a decision reflects the real state of affairs and returns the civilized assessment of reality to a legitimate plane, removing the undertones of realpolitik, which, according to some experts, Jacob Sullivan is a supporter of.

Secondly, such a decision makes Vladimir Putin and other key functionaries of the power vertical of the Russian Federation legitimate targets for everyone. What they are at the moment for the Ukrainian army. By the way, in this way, one can finally hope for justice for the relatives of the innocent passengers of flight MH17, which was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 with the help of Russian weapons delivered to Ukraine by the Russian army, on the orders of Russian military leaders.

However, in the case of questions related to the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, it is not only and not so much about Vladimir Putin. Moreover, Vladimir Putin himself can easily become a victim of Orthodox fundamentalism, which he himself nurtured in Russia during his reign.

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, who called Russian aggression against Ukraine a “war of heaven against hell and Satan,” published his reaction to the liberation of Kherson by Ukrainian troops on the website of his friend and sponsor Konstantin Malofeev Tsargrad TV and on his telegram channel.

In his publication, he, in fact, proposed to appoint Vladimir Putin as a "scapegoat" for the loss of the occupied territories in Ukraine by the Russian army.

Literally, he stated the following: "The power. She is responsible for this.. What is the meaning of autocracy, and we have it? We give the Ruler absolute fullness of power, and he saves us all - the people, the state, the people - at a critical moment. If for this he surrounds himself with evil spirits or spits on social justice, this is unpleasant, but if only he saved. What if it doesn't save? Then - the fate of the "king of the rains" awaits him (see Fraser). Autocracy also has a downside.. Completeness of power in case of success, but also completeness of responsibility for failure. How would you like it?"

The image of the “king of the rain” sounds in an earlier publication by Alexander Dugin, where he states that “When a drought begins, a pestilence or an invasion of foreign hordes, the king of the rain is dressed with honors in sacred clothes, fed for the last time, they are allowed to say goodbye to their wives and publicly sacrificed - stabbed, drowned, strangled, burned, hanged or thrown off a cliff.

Should we understand that Alexander Gelevich literally calls to stab, drown, strangle, burn, hang or throw Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin off a cliff? Or, is everything said by Dugin just for a red word?

Considering the fact that the murder of his daughter Darya Dugina took place under very dubious circumstances (there is reason to believe that Dugina was not alone in the car that was blown up), the sharp demarche of the Russian fundamentalist takes on a serious connotation.

Simultaneously with Alexander Dugin, the surrender of Kherson by the Russian army on November 11, 2022 was also commented on by the editor-in-chief of Segodnya.ru, the so-called war correspondent Yuri Kotenok. According to him, in Russia "only two rich people are seriously involved in the formation of defense and participate in the life of the army - Prigozhin and Malofeev. Kadyrov is also, but he is an official. These people could sit on the priest evenly and do nothing, both. But they went to the front line, spending their money on it."

I consider the mention of Malofeev and Prigogine in the same context not accidental. Considering the growing conflict between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, the former prisoner and cook made the final decision to move from a commercial to a political plane.

Last but not least, it should be noted that the post of Alexander Dugin in Telegram was reposted by a number of Telegram channels related to the Wagner group, which may also indicate the non-random mention of Malofeev and Prigozhin in one sentence.

In particular, it is necessary to pay attention to Alexander Dugin's call to "immediately switch from a sovereign dictatorship to a commissar, that is, to introduce an ideology." It is through the introduction of ideology, according to Dugin, "the war must become a people's war in full". What is this if not fundamentalism and not calls for a total Orthodox jihad?

In order for Prigogine and Malofeev to create their own “Orthodox IRGC”, they have everything. The ideology will be formed and disseminated by Dugin. Prigozhin organizes jihadists and martyrs from among HIV-infected prisoners under serious articles released from Russian prisons for this.

Separation and disassociation from the official Russian army will be able to provide Surovikin. Already, Prigozhin and his people have the power to give the employees of their companies “mobilization reservations,” which in itself is not bad business. In other words, it is Yevgeny Prigozhin, and not the Russian Constitution, who will determine who should serve in the army and who should not.

Well, the media presence and "political PR" for the Orthodox jihad will be able to provide Ramzan Kadyrov, as one of the most quoted and popular media politicians in Russia on a federal scale.

The only thing that does not allow fulfilling Alexander Dugin's behest to turn the "sovereign dictatorship into a commissar" is the very existence of a quasi-legitimate dictator, which Vladimir Putin is so far. After all, even taking into account mass falsifications, no citizens of Russia voted for Putin. Unlike Prigogine and Malofeev.

Thus, Vladimir Putin, in my opinion, is rightfully worried about the unenviable fate of Soleimani. However, the reasons for these experiences, he chose categorically wrong.

It's not the US and it's not President Joe Biden who wants to turn him into the leader of the "Orthodox IRGC" by recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Obviously, the official White House has repeatedly voiced its rejection of this instrument.

It is Prigozhin and Malofeev who want to eliminate Putin in order to create the very “Orthodox IRGC”, because only under this condition will they continue to capitalize on their illegal (primarily, according to the laws of the Russian Federation) activities, by turning the war into a “people’s war”, which means moving to Orthodox jihadism, which was announced by Ivan Okhlobystin.

It is possible that there are people who, if such a plan succeeds, hope to be able to remove Putin at the hands of fundamentalists, and then normalize the situation, taking it back under their control.. However, this seems to be only an illusion. Allowing fundamentalists to power in a country that owns nuclear weapons even for one minute, we are putting the whole world on the brink of existence.

That is why it is necessary to be aware that violence, as a tool to prevent such a threat, is not only appropriate, but also critically necessary, first of all, for those Russian liberals who, in their own words, care about the future of Russia itself. And, precisely in view of the arguments set forth, the world has no other alternative than the victory of Ukraine and the defeat of Russia in a war that is unleashed and waged by fundamentalists. In any other outcome, the threats outlined in this material will not only not go anywhere, but will accumulate and grow inside Russia, threatening the existence of the planet.

The same American and European politicians who, on the one hand, “do not negotiate with terrorists,” but, on the other hand, cautiously hint to Vladimir Zelensky about the possibility of negotiations, are simply naive about the essence of the Russian state and the situation that has developed within it.

Pinning their hopes on negotiations that will not be followed by the dismantling of Putin's fundamentalist regime, political leaders of the Western countries are creating the possibility of a seizure of power in Russia by the instigators of the Orthodox nuclear jihad.. After all, rumors about the formation of a political party by Yevgeny Prigozhin have been circulating for a long time.

If the decision not to include Russia in the list of state sponsors of terrorism is dictated by the desire to leave opportunities for negotiations with Putin, then the decision to recognize the Wagner group as a terrorist organization and the United Russia political party as a sponsor of terrorism is absolutely overdue and should be taken now .