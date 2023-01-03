The rain that wanted to be an ark, but turned into a flood

War is a period of blurring of moral boundaries, and at the same time a period of unambiguity.

A loud scandal with the Russian TV channel "Rain" ended in tears of CEO Natalia Sindeeva. Sindeeva concludes her emotional appeal to ex-employees - dismissed Alexei Korostelyov and two of his colleagues who resigned in protest - with the words: “I want to remain a man, not shit ...”

Therefore, I want to express my position on how those citizens of Russia who declare their anti-war and anti-Putin position can remain people, and not shit.

War is a period of blurring of moral boundaries, and at the same time a period of unambiguity. War is a period when the complexity and versatility of the world narrows down to a binary number system, where there are only two values: 1 or 0 - "our" or "alien".

Separate exceptions to this system are situations when the binary system turns into the uncertainty of who you are - “ours” or “alien”. These exceptions are, for example, the work of intelligence agencies and their agents in the environment of the enemy or the actions of corrupt groups that profit from war.

Since we do not consider the Dozhd TV team as a spy nest (I cannot say that the TV channel is not, but I will not say so until the opposite is confirmed), or as a corrupt organization, it would be natural to assume that the TV channel " Rain" exists in the same binary system, where it is either "one's own" or "alien".

This is how evolution works and our survival mechanism. And since a genocide is being waged against the Ukrainian people, the ability to distinguish “us” from “them” is vitally important for us Ukrainians.

The same can be said about the peoples of the Baltic countries and the European Union, since Russian aggression is declared not only against Ukraine, but also against the entire Western world, which Russian propagandists never tire of emphasizing. The “friend or foe” recognition system is just as important for other nations that are under potential attack from the Kremlin.

In other words, if you are not a combatant, this does not mean that you can afford to be "above the fray". Otar Dovzhenko wrote well and in detail about the impossibility and senselessness of choosing such a model of behavior.

The war is between Russia and Ukraine. Russia bombards all Ukrainian citizens, without exception, with missiles and kamikaze drones, without making out who is a combatant and who is not. Who is a child and who is an adult. Does a Ukrainian need energy for the operation of a medical device that ensures his life; can sit for a couple of days without light, water and heating.

This is a war of annihilation. The only possible response to genocide can only be violence directed at the aggressor and all those who consciously or unconsciously support him.

As for Alexei Korostelev, whose behavior became a trigger for the situation (I emphasize: not a cause, but a trigger), his watershed is on a completely different plane. In the words of Alexei himself: “Do I feel sorry for the hungry mobilized abandoned by everyone (they were discussed)? Yes. Putin handsome? No. It looks like the watershed runs around here somewhere.”

To paraphrase this wording, then “Putin, of course, is not handsome, but I feel sorry for the mobilized one.” For me, many of my compatriots and colleagues, such a wording of the “watershed” absolutely and 100% does not correspond to the status of “ours”, which means that it corresponds to the status of “enemy”. That's all.

Without a doubt, the next excuse of Russian liberals is the words: "Well, everything is clear with the Ukrainians, they perceive everything emotionally, but the Latvians got excited." This is a critical mistake, in my opinion, because the “friend or foe” system is sensitive and relevant for Latvians like no other. To understand this, watch the BBC mockumentary film World War Three: Inside The War Room.

However, Dozhd, which should become an ark for Russian liberal media people, generously provided with European taxpayers' money, became a "stranger" not only because of the mistake of one Korostelev. For example, on July 5, 2018, Liliya Yapparova, a correspondent for the Dozhd TV channel, who works for Meduza, told the channel’s viewers that her sources had reported the existence of a private military company called Patriot.

Lilia Yapparova has been writing about Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner group for a long time and is one of the world's best experts on Prigozhin's mercenaries.. In March-April 2022, she made reports for the Meduza publication, including about the atrocities of the Russian military in the Kyiv region.

But in 2018, it was the Dozhd TV channel that became the primary source of information about the likely involvement of the private military company Patriot in the murder of the journalistic group of Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic.

A year earlier, the website of the Dozhd TV channel disseminated information about the emergence of another private military company, Turan, spreading this information from the website of Moskovsky Komsomolets, which serves the interests of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Both names - "Patriot" and "Turan" - turned out to be fake covers for the soldiers of the special operations forces of the Russian army, who realized that using the brand of a private military company, you can safely and with impunity kill, rape and mock the bodies of the dead. Subsequently, the “legend” created at the headquarters of the Russian army was somehow refuted in the media, and often by the same media that reported on the existence of these private military companies.

Therefore, at the very least, Russian journalists were used in the dark, feeding them disinformation, which they then spread. So they became a tool in the hands of the enemy.

The same applies to the mass publication of news with reference to agents of the Russian special services in the occupied territories of Ukraine. So, for example, in the publications of the website of the Dozhd TV channel, Denis Pushilin, a henchman of the Russian special services, is quoted about 500 times, and the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine is systematically called the “Ukrainian crisis.”

Perhaps Alexey Korostelev's phrase was a mistake to which every journalist can be entitled. But the decision of the National Electronic Media Council of Latvia was based on at least three documented “mistakes”. I can name hundreds of such mistakes that Dozhd did not pay attention to, because until February 24, 2022, no one was going to punish him for them.

The “friend or foe” recognition system that has worked in Latvia has a deep and tectonic significance for the entire European system of support for the Russian liberal opposition.

Calls are regularly and loudly heard in the European Parliament to open an official office of the Russian liberal opposition at European interstate institutions. In particular, in the premises of the European Parliament.

Thus, according to Russian expert Fyodor Krasheninnikov, recognition by the European Parliament of the Russian opposition and its leaders in Europe could give such leaders legitimacy.. Because, according to him, neither the Forum of Free Peoples of Russia, nor the Congress of former deputies led by Ilya Ponomarev, nor even the Forum of Free Russia have such legitimacy.

According to the logic of the Russian oppositionists, since they live on the territory of the EU member states and the EU member states recognize their documents and stay on their territory, then who, if not the European Parliament, should recognize the presence of the official representation of the Russian opposition in their premises?

However, now, after the decision of the National Electronic Media Council of Latvia, which is also an EU member state, the Russian liberal opposition is calling for not recognizing and ignoring such a decision.. Moreover, the Latvian authorities have already been compared with both the Putin regime and ultra-radical Russophobes.

The question arises why the Russian liberal opposition is so eager to get the desired legitimacy from the European Union, but refuses to accept the decision of a completely legitimate European regulator, which is not beneficial to them.

The answer to this question is simple: in the “friend or foe” system, the Russian liberal opposition cannot determine its place in any way.. The reason for this behavior is a great desire to please the Russian audience, feeding its Stockholm syndrome regarding Putin's terrorist regime, instead of treating this syndrome.

Instead of convincing the Russian audience of the inadmissibility of active complicity in crimes against the Ukrainian people, they are trying to “buy” this audience with sympathy for the mobilized powerless slaves whom the terrorist regime is forcing to commit genocide.

In her video, through sincere tears, Natalya Sindeeva says that “ the TV channel has never been promiscuous ” and asks her employees to return. Because Sindeeva considers it “fornication” not to support the Russian mobilized, but to betray her own colleagues.

That is why this statement of hers contains evidence that Sindeeva understands how the “friend or foe” system works.. She knows that "their" cannot be betrayed. And this makes her feel very bad. And she can't hold back her tears. And I sincerely understand it.

But if you understand what “friend or foe” means, then you must also understand how it works during a war at the macro level.

What the channel and its supporters are doing now is proof that all these people failed to choose sides. They consciously want to choose a third path and advance their strategy by criticizing the Latvian government for not liking the rhetoric in support of the criminals involved in the genocide.

Unfortunately, we cannot allow this.

The only future option for the European continent could be a purely military victory for Ukraine over Russia and the transformation of the Russian Empire into something else.

And it is about the transformation of Russia into this “other” that I am ready to discuss with representatives of the Dozhd TV channel, and with any Russians who can accept for themselves the inevitability of a Ukrainian victory, which can be won solely by violence against the aggressor - that is, by expulsion from Ukrainian lands , capturing, injuring or killing members of the Russian army.

This is our watershed, and not Korostelev's words that "Putin is not handsome". And this should become a watershed for any civilized nation, starting with Latvia and ending with every member state of the European Union.

TV channel "Rain" may continue to exist. As well as the peoples inhabiting Russia will continue their peaceful and calm existence. But only after the victory of Ukraine and the transformation of the empire into a normal, safe state for others.

If “Rain” finds the strength to transform, change and find itself in the coordinates of “friend or foe”, its broadcasting must be restored. Including, perhaps, within the framework of what the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko calls “informational Rammstein”, on the terms and within the framework of the editorial policy agreed with Ukraine.