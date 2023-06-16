Cheap theater from Russian “playwrights” of the Kremlin in Europe

05:53 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The support of the countries of the European Union for Ukraine has become unprecedented. The EU allocates humanitarian aid to our country, develops new packages of sanctions, and makes sure that the sanctions regime is not violated. Some countries supply Kyiv with weapons, ammunition, provide temporary shelter for refugees. The population of European countries, especially Eastern Europe, creates volunteer centers to help Ukraine and Ukrainians affected by the war. All are united in their desire to help us defeat the aggressor. The war united the civilized world.

Naturally, such consolidation cannot play into the hands of the Kremlin.. Moreover, such consolidation is fatal for the Kremlin and for the Putin regime. It is like a noose slowly tightened around the neck of the aggressor. In order to somehow prevent this, in order to win at least in some plane, the agents of the Russian Federation arrange, in their usual style, protest moods in the EU countries. That's just because of the constant, unchanging approach, this tactic does not bring success.

In order to quarrel the countries of the European Union between themselves and Kiev, the occupiers took advantage of the already existing crises. If you remember, almost a year has passed since Finland and Sweden announced their desire to join the North Atlantic Alliance. And if there were no questions with Finland, then Turkey began to oppose Sweden. According to the rules, all NATO members must give an affirmative answer to the question of whether they are ready to accept a new member of the military bloc. The reason for Ankara's disagreement was the public burning of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm and the protection of the Kurds, who are considered terrorists in Turkey.

Russian special services prepared several reports for the presidential administration from late January to early March 2023. It said that in Europe hostility to Islam is growing.. As an example, the incident on January 21 in the capital of Sweden was mentioned, when the Danish leader of the Stram Kurs movement staged a public action and burned the scriptures of all Muslims in the square opposite the Turkish embassy. It is noteworthy that this action was paid for by journalist Chang Frick, who, by “pure chance”, was a former employee of RussiaToday. Of course, he stated that he had not been collaborating with the Russian propaganda dump for many years.. One way or another, after this incident, Erdogan said that he would not cast his vote for Sweden's accession to NATO.

Another case mentioned in the reports of the Russian special services is a similar action that took place on 22 January. Outside the Dutch parliament, a man named Edwin Wagensveld, head of the anti-Islamic movement Pegida, tore up a Koran and claimed that he had "expressed himself" in this way.

It is not yet clear whether the Russian special services were behind these two events. However, taking into account the Islamophobic protests, the Kremlin decided to act in a similar way.. In the first case, it was proposed to invite several people, cover their faces with masks, film how this group of people wipe their feet on the Turkish flag and burn the portrait of the Turkish president in European cities. After committing an act of public humiliation, the video had to be sent to the Turkish media and put on the Internet.

In the second case, in a number of European countries, it was necessary to attract migrants who would at night, using stencils and spray paint, in the most crowded and popular places in the cities, put as many inscriptions with insults to Erdogan as possible. It is clear that such an action would attract all the local media, and in the morning one could already see the headlines in the “newspapers” about what happened at night and what inscriptions were left.

One of the shares was sold. At least, only about her a report was made and sent to the administration of the President of the Russian Federation. So, in Paris, on March 5, on St. Pierre Square, masked men, allegedly representing part of the Ukrainian diaspora, hung out a vlog with the inscription “Erdogan, the earthquake is retribution for Russian tourists”, filmed as next to the flag they “zigue” and shout “Stop Erdogan”. Probably, the meaning of what was written indicated that the Ukrainians were dissatisfied with Turkey's attitude towards the Russians - Ankara did not close entry for them after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Turkish flag burned in another part of Paris. Before these two actions, 105 inscriptions “Stop Islam”, “Alanya is next”, “Stop Erdogan” were applied to the walls using a stencil.

Actions in Paris arranged by the Russian special services to bring discord between Turkey, France and Ukraine

The captured videos were posted on YouTube, Tik-Tok, Telegram and Facebook.. Despite the assurances of the Kremlin agents in the girth of 100 thousand. people, apparently, these figures were deliberately overestimated for the report to the AP RF. The fact is that almost all the comments under the posts and videos were left by bots (their accounts are empty, and the comments are repeated and often have nothing to do with the video). In addition, the videos themselves received a total of about 15,000. views.

One of the profiles, which published at least 5 posts with videos from his Facebook page, was signed as Alan X. His profile information indicates that the person allegedly lives in Algeria. However, his phone number starts with +7, that is, with the international code of the Russian Federation. The same person has a profile on the Russian social network Vkontakte, where he indicated that he lives in St. Petersburg, where he is creating videos for Tik-Tok. It was possible to find out that Alan was born in 2002, in 2020 he entered the St. Petersburg Mining University. In 2022, Alan joined several Facebook groups where he posted job vacancies in Paris, Brussels and Madrid. He offered from 80 to 100 euros per day for photographs. What kind of photo had to be taken was not indicated in the posts.

Several other accounts from which photos/videos with anti-Turkish public actions were published belonged to Moroccan Mohamed M., who is also a student at St. Petersburg University. In 2022, he created a YouTube channel where he posted other videos with anti-Ukrainian actions in Europe.

Intelligence agencies of various EU countries report that they are aware of Russian actions. At the same time, they note that the aggressor carries out such activities on the basis of already existing crises in Europe. For example, during the protests in France against the pension reform or the anti-Islamic actions of Swedish activists.

Such attempts to split the consolidation of NATO and the EU, to prevent Western countries from continuing to help Ukraine look absurd. The handwriting of the Kremlin is clearly visible in them, and apart from plundering the administrative resources of Russia, they do not bring any success.. However, this makes it clear that the aggressor still finds a way to express himself beyond his own borders.