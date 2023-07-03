What is behind the attempts of China and Africa to reconcile Russia with Ukraine?

This whole set of political actions on the part of China and Africa is staged by the Russian and Chinese sides in order to create the appearance of a negotiation process for an international audience.

China, together with African countries, is ready to join forces to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, her words are quoted on the website of the ministry. “China is ready to engage with all interested parties, including African countries, to create favorable conditions for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” she said. The Chinese diplomat said that the sanctions will not help resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

The so-called African peacekeeping mission visited Kyiv and St. Petersburg on June 16 and 17. Negotiations were held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The African delegation proposed a 10-point plan that seems to lay the foundation for the peace process in Ukraine.

What is behind all these initiatives and trips? China actually admitted that this is happening not without its participation, and maybe even under its leadership, according to its plan.

Everything is pretty transparent.

This situation, involving the African and Chinese sides in an attempt to create a kind of negotiation process between the political leadership of the Russian Federation and the leaders of Ukraine, is extremely multilayered. Therefore, none of the answers will be complete and accurate.. Books can be written about this and still remain.

Therefore, I will say that individual African countries and their leaders, without a doubt, pursue their own political interests. These interests are directly related to the activity of China and the Russian Federation in these countries. For example, South Africa is part of the BRICS and recently held joint military exercises with China and Russia. This is a very important aspect. South Africa is a country where Russian and Chinese investment is very important.

Uganda has long been a kind of hub for the supply of Russian weapons to African countries. In order for it to be part of the secret infrastructure, Rosoboronexport and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation have been creating a financial and commercial infrastructure for relations with Uganda since 2008. According to separate UN reports, some elements of weapons supplied by the Russian Federation to Uganda then ended up in other African hot spots.

Egypt is an even more difficult case, from the moment when it was necessary to take into account the presence of the USSR in the policy towards Israel and the Seven Day War. In 2014, information appeared that Egypt was buying arms from the Russian Federation for $3.5 billion. Subsequently, the story of two Mistral helicopter carriers, built by France for Russia, which Egypt received as a result, also appeared.. And this is not even taking into account the fact that Egyptian airfields were used to supply weapons to Libya for the Wagner PMC, bypassing and in violation of the international embargo on the supply of weapons to Libya.

Therefore, all these facts are only the tip of the iceberg in the process of analyzing the motivations of African countries.

Without a doubt, this formula also includes the supply of grain, as well as mineral fertilizers, without which nothing grows in the African climate.

The Russian Federation needs to unblock its supplies of grain and mineral fertilizers. Grains should "kill" the Ukrainian grain deal, which is important both for Ukraine and for Turkey, and for Africa. The lifting of sanctions should open the way to Africa for Russian food products instead of Ukrainian ones. As for mineral fertilizers, for example, one of the key players is the Russian corporation Evrokhim, owned by Andrey Melnichenko, who is under sanctions and invests heavily in lobbying the interests of his corporation to lift sanctions on the supply of Russian products to Africa.

And all this is only the Russian aspect. And Chinese participation is even more complex and structured.

Therefore, in my humble opinion, the large-scale participation of the leaders of African states is nothing more than a good theatrical production, behind the scenes of which the plans of larger players are being implemented.. This, in turn, does not negate the fact that we all must respect the position of the political leaders of African countries, because their vote in the UN is important in order to call a spade a spade, and Russian military aggression is aggression.

All these processes are very transparent and well visible from Kyiv.

For example, the fact that on the day of the African delegation’s visit, Russia fired on the Ukrainian capital with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which were all shot down by Ukrainian air defense. Which, in fact, turned into a disgrace to the Russian leader in the face of African representatives. However, the speakers of the African delegation preferred to say that they did not hear any explosions, despite the fact that they had to spend some time in a bomb shelter.

In my opinion, Putin is trying to create a good face for a bad game. Just like Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov boasts of unprecedented diplomatic achievements in the form of signing certain memorandums with Burundi or Eswatini.

As for China, such activities are most likely in the spectrum of its geopolitical interests.. Including, due to the massive investment presence in African countries.

Unfortunately, the proposals of the African delegation, which were leaked to the press, are not constructive. Take, for example, the proposal to suspend the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court. The fact is that the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of an individual (whoever it is) is part of the international legislative procedure.. That is, this is the implementation of a certain rule, which all countries that have ratified the Rome Statute have pledged to adhere to. In other words, this is not a political decision that can be “rolled back”. Suspension of the arrest warrant procedure would mean a violation of the norms enshrined in international documents.

Therefore, if this point is really in the proposals of Cyril Ramaphosa and his colleagues, then either they do not fully understand how international law works, or they hope that everything in the world can happen like in Russia or South Africa, when, by political decision you can prosecute a criminal, or you can not prosecute if you benefit from it.

In this regard, this whole process looks very sad.. Although, of course, in its course you can see a large number of comical moments. Especially in the course of Putin's communication with African leaders.

One way or another, in my opinion, this whole range of political actions is staged by the Russian and Chinese sides in order to create the appearance of a negotiation process for an international audience. All these actions will not add any hopes for the end of the war and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.