Putin has made his country an outcast, a black hole, and now our joint task is to understand what will happen in the place of this black hole.

In his interview to the Azerbaijani edition m.zerkalo.az, to the question - "what are the forecasts and expectations for 2023 regarding the war?" I answered without hesitation that for all political leaders, Putin's defeat had already taken place, but the end of the war was still very far away.

As they say in Ukraine, the Russian army is not terrible, it is just long. Just yesterday, a video appeared on social networks of a Russian officer beating and kicking mobilized Russian soldiers, who had not even had time to undergo appropriate training, for leaving their positions. At the same time, other subordinates stand nearby, pointing their machine guns at the rank and file so that they do not twitch, but endure humiliation and beatings.

In this video - the whole quintessence of Russian aggression. Silent cattle sent to the slaughter have no right to refuse to die. And if, nevertheless, he even thinks about it, he will be punished.

The current situation suggests that the internal world community and its political leaders have already accepted Putin's defeat. The defeat of Russia has already taken place. The only questions that remain are how this defeat was formalized and how much more the Ukrainians will have to pay for it.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine constantly emphasizes the need for new weapons that could help complete a certain stage of the war, liberating the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Donetsk, Luhansk regions and the Crimean peninsula. However, the world community understands very clearly that this will be followed by the destruction of the structure of modern Russian power. The colossus on clay feet fashioned from captured and occupied Belarus and Crimea will fall forever.

For example, if the Crimea, which has become a symbol of Putin's power, is liberated, Putin can easily be killed by representatives of his own entourage.. And this can lead to bloody events around the struggle for power both in Moscow and in the regions. It is this chain of events that frightens the world community, which must get used to this reality. After all, it is already inevitable.

Since March 2022, Ukraine has insisted that partners help keep civilians safe by “closing the skies” over Ukraine. In the end, the decision to supply the Patriot complexes was made. This means that delayed decisions are being made. It just takes time.

With the same great effort and long wait, the world will eventually make other decisions.. For example, the cancellation of illegitimate decisions of the UN and the UN Security Council that the Russian Federation replaced the USSR in these international organizations, simply by changing the signs after Yeltsin's letter. Both Azerbaijan and Ukraine were parts of the USSR. But it turned out that Russia itself decided that it would change the sign.

The end of the war is not far away. Regardless of what the media says. Because the end of the war can only be the transformation of the Russian Federation into something different than it is at the moment. If Russia retains its form of government as an empire, we can only count on a respite until the next aggression.. In 7 or 10 years, but it will happen again if you don't put an end to it. And, in fact, ideas about how this “point” should look like are already floating in the expert space.

A geopolitical civilizational turning point has already taken place. However, it will still take time to realize it in different parts of the world.. No one takes Putin into account anymore. He made his country a pariah and a black hole. And our joint task is to understand what will now be in place of this black hole.. Apparently, this will take the year 2023.