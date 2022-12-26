Bipolar disorder of the Kremlin. Why the Russian system of power makes peace negotiations impossible

In recent weeks, calls for talks between Ukraine and Russia have increased significantly. Russia accuses Volodymyr Zelensky's administration of being reluctant to sit down at the negotiating table and publicly admits that terrorist strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure are being carried out to intimidate civilians and force Zelensky to negotiate on Moscow's terms.

On November 21, 2022, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said in his interview that only after the change of power in Ukraine, effective negotiations are possible between Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, he said that it is necessary to force Ukraine to comply with the obligations under the Minsk agreements, which were violated by Russia through an aggressive military invasion.

At the same time, narratives are spreading in Poland and other countries of the European Union that the provision of military assistance to Ukraine only contributes to the continuation of the war.. That, allegedly, if Zelensky did not have the opportunity to receive assistance, he would quickly go to negotiations.

However, one of the obvious features of Russian propaganda, both at home and in Western countries, has always been that the theses of propaganda often do not withstand the requirements of logic.

So, for example, the desire of the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev is not even technically possible to fulfill, not to mention the political restrictions that prevent Zelensky from making decisions that would not be supported by the people of Ukraine.

Note that Kosachev is looking forward to the next government of Ukraine, in negotiations with which Russia will have a chance to negotiate. But, firstly, in order to stop the war, negotiations are needed now, and not when power changes in Ukraine. And, secondly, democratic constitutional elections are needed to change the government in Ukraine.. And in order for elections to be held in Ukraine, martial law, introduced by the decision of the president and approved by the decision of the parliament, must end.

In turn, the end of martial law is possible only when the Russian army completely leaves the occupied regions of Ukraine. Thus, it turns out that in order to do what Konstantin Kosachev says, it is necessary to expel the Russian army from the territory of Ukraine. However, this is what negotiations are for.. It turns out a vicious circle in which Russian propagandists are trying to place us.

At the same time, when the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev gave an interview, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov answered the journalists' questions.

Peskov said that "the goals of the special military operation," which, in his own words, are "demilitarization and denazification," can be achieved through negotiations. And, for this achievement, Vladimir Zelensky suits the politicians of the Kremlin as a negotiating partner. For, according to Peskov, “the change of power in Ukraine is not the purpose of a special operation.”

Let's see what Dmitry Peskov said! The demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine will be achieved through negotiations between the Russian side and Vladimir Zelensky, since the Kremlin is not interested in replacing Zelensky with another president. It sounds like nonsense, but these are the words that Western media continue to quote and interpret, emphasizing that Zelensky should negotiate.

Should it be understood that the Russian side is not only not united in its wishes from the negotiation process (Kosachev wants a change of power in Ukraine, and Peskov wants the denazification of this government, but agrees to negotiate with it), but also demands that Zelensky go to negotiations on denazification of his own administration?

Unfortunately, in this context, it is no longer possible to speak of either propaganda or disinformation.. The constant spread of such statements and rhetoric indicates either a very specific perception of reality, or deviations of a psychological nature.

The same deviations include constant reports that Poland is going to use Russian aggression against Ukraine in order to gain control over some part of Ukrainian territory that borders Poland.. In fact, Russian media and official bodies, including the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, predict that Poland will annex part of Ukrainian territory.

In the same spectrum of psychological deviations is the constant behavior of the Russian Foreign Ministry. In his speech at the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not use gas and oil as a weapon against Europe and that he is against the use of energy to settle political scores. And, practically on the same day, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, using energy as a weapon to force Ukrainians into negotiations.

Moreover, the Russian side does not hesitate to say that terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure are carried out precisely in order to put Zelensky at the negotiating table.

So which one is telling the truth? Lavrov - asking not to use energy as a weapon. Or Shoigu - using it as a weapon?

The process of negotiating with a subject that constantly sends opposite antagonistic signals about its intentions cannot be crowned with any result or success.. In order for the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian sides to be any successful, Russia must recognize and realize its military defeat and the failure of the “special military operation”.