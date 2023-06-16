Residents of the occupied Simferopol were left without electricity

08:29 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of May 21, part of the local residents of Simferopol, a city located in the occupied Crimea, were left without electricity due to violations on the power line.



This information was announced by representatives of Krymenergoinform via the Telegram messenger.



They clarified that at 22:49 on May 21 there was a technological failure on the 110 kV line, due to which some subscribers in Simferopol were temporarily left without electricity..



The total disconnected power was 42 MW. Employees of SUE RK "Krymenergo" are in the process of restoring power supply in the city.