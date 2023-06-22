Brutal attack on Krivoy Rog district: residential sector destroyed

On the night of 22, Russian terrorists launched rocket attacks on the Krivoy Rog region.
This was informed by the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak.
It is reported that the residential sector received significant damage, but it was possible to avoid casualties.
It is also reported that the Russian military forces carried out shelling from heavy artillery in the Nikopol area.. Fortunately, none of the local residents were injured, and at present, rescuers are inspecting the places where the shells arrived.
