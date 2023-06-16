Victim of a night attack in Kyiv: a woman died on a balcony

14:15 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the night attack of the Russian armed forces in Kyiv, a woman died, who went out onto the balcony during the strike of the invaders, and 12 more people were injured, of which 5 were hospitalized.



This was informed by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in Telegram.



He noted that 12 apartments were damaged and expressed his condolences on the death of one person.. In the Goloseevsky district, a woman died who went out onto the balcony to watch the downing of drones.



At present, the rubble is being cleared and a technical examination of the damaged apartments is being carried out. In particular, fragments of a Russian drone were found in a 24-storey building in the Goloseevsky district.



The evacuation of damaged cars of residents from the yard is also carried out.. Klitschko noted that the commission is already examining the degree of damage in order to start work on restoring the house as soon as possible.



The mayor emphasized that there is a high probability of air attacks and urged the residents of Kiev not to ignore the alarms, and also not to go out onto the balconies and streets to monitor the operation of air defense (air defense) systems.