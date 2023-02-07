Medvedchuk's wife financed Russian law enforcement agencies - SBU

11:28 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the Security Service have uncovered a scheme for covert financing of Russian law enforcement agencies through companies owned by Oksana Marchenko, the wife of ex-People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk suspected of treason.



This was reported by the press service of the Security Service.



It is noted that Marchenko is the ultimate beneficiary of a network of Kyiv companies and an enterprise in Yalta, which transferred millions of dollars to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea. These companies, the investigation established, were paying the occupiers allegedly for "protecting Medvedchuk's property" on the territory of the peninsula.



To implement the scheme, the SBU adds, Marchenko registered a company in Yalta with an authorized capital of more than 1 billion Russian rubles.. To create it, I used the assets of three controlled investment companies, which are located in Kyiv. Subsequently, the company in the Crimea signed the corresponding "security" agreements with the structures of the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.



In addition, Marchenko's business structure replenished the Russian budget in the form of paying "taxes and fees." The total amount of payments made in favor of the aggressor country is more than 50 million in hryvnia equivalent.



After the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Marchenko's company continued to finance the budget of the occupiers.



During 11 searches at the suspect's real estate, the offices of her Kyiv companies and at the addresses of their top managers, SBU officers found documents, computers, flash drives and mobile phones with evidence of transactions, as well as stamps and bank cards that were used in illegal activities.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed Oksana Marchenko and the head of an affiliated company in Crimea about the suspicion of. 3 Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).



They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.



