Earthquake in Turkey: two Ukrainians are believed to have died, four more were injured

18:12 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, two Ukrainians were allegedly killed, and four more were injured, Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said.

"According to the Turkish side, two citizens of Ukraine probably died as a result of the earthquake. The Embassy is now checking this information and taking measures to identify the victims," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Nikolenko, 4 injured Ukrainians are also known. They received minor bodily injuries, there are no threats to their lives, they do not need hospitalization.. The victims are provided with temporary housing and food.

"In total, diplomats have already tracked down 38 citizens, they are interacting with Turkish rescue services to search for other 19 Ukrainians who do not get in touch," he said.

According to Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry is preparing to send Ukrainian consuls to the city of Gaziantep. Embassy diplomats will be able to arrive in the disaster area as soon as the situation resolves amid the declared state of emergency in Turkey.



The consuls will coordinate on-site assistance to the citizens of Ukraine, deliver them warm clothes and essentials.