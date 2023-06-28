The developer in Kolomyia was selling apartments for the military

16:55 15 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information released on Monday by the press service of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office and the police, a developer in Kolomyia violated the terms of an agreement concluded with the Ministry of Defense and sold apartments in a building intended for the military.



As part of the agreement concluded in 2021, the entrepreneur had to build 30 apartments for the military and put the house into operation by April 15, 2022.



However, the developer agreed to a delay until October, while registering 20 of the 30 promised apartments to his construction company, and selling nine of them to private individuals..



According to police, the businessman is suspected of fraud and the apartments were arrested.



It should be noted that the Ministry of Defense has already paid more than UAH 6.7 million for the construction of these apartments.