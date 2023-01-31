Shot, dismembered and set on fire: the Russian military who killed the farmer during the occupation of the Kupyanshchina was identified

11:31 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the investigation, on July 31, 2022, a serviceman of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment, who is a native of the Kursk region, along with other Russian military men, arrived at a farm in the village. Serene Kupyansky district. The owner of the farm was a man with an active pro-Ukrainian position, originally from the Transcarpathian region. The villagers called him "Vuyk".



The soldier got out of the car and told the farmer to approach him under the pretense of helping to repair the car. When he approached, the serviceman shot him in the head. The man fell to the ground and died on the spot.



After that, the Russian military dismembered the body of the murdered man, put part of it in the car in which the occupiers arrived, and set it on fire.



To hide the cynical crime, he took the severed remains of the farmer's body and threw them away along the road to. Cherry Kupyansky district.



Law enforcers are identifying other Russian military personnel involved in this crime.



The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SV of the SBU Department in the Kharkiv region, operational support is carried out by the GV KR of the SBU Department in the Kharkiv region.