17:42 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the eastern direction on Friday, December 23, the Air Force of Ukraine eliminated two enemy drones in the eastern direction.



This was announced by the speaker of the Air Force Yuri Ignat on the air of the telethon.

"Two UAVs were shot down in the eastern direction today. Previously, Orlan-10. It was in the morning and in the afternoon," he said.



According to Ignat, the enemy does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance using these drones.