Engaged in racketeering in the Lviv region: the SBU covered a criminal group

12:37 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a successful special operation by the SBU, in the Lviv region, the activities of the leader of the criminal group and his active accomplices, who systematically terrorized and tried to keep local residents in fear, were neutralized.



Malefactors were engaged in extortion of money for nonexistent debts or artificially created conflict situations. In case of disagreement to pay “tribute”, they threatened the victims with the use of violence and physical violence.



Among the citizens from whom the defendants tried to “knock out” money were those who had just been mobilized into the ranks of the Ukrainian army.



The criminal actions of the group led to the loosening of the socio-political situation and the aggravation of the crime situation in the western region. In particular, it is documented that the attackers demanded that one of the military men pay them 2,000 rubles a month.. USD for a fictitious "debt".



SBU officers detained the leader of a criminal group while receiving another "tranche" of tribute - 40,000 hryvnias. Determined that

the criminal sent money to replenish the criminal "cash desk" controlled by "thieves in law".

A search of his house revealed 350,000. dollars, possibly belonging to the so-called "common fund".

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee about the suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion under martial law). According to the materials of the SBU, the court chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention without the right to make bail.



Attackers face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.