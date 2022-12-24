The deputy head of the Kherson city council reported suspicion of aiding the enemy

16:53 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers detained and reported on suspicion of complicity with the aggressor state to one of the deputies of the mayor of the Kherson city council.



This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General and the State Bureau of Investigation.



According to the investigation, since March 2022, the man went over to the side of Russia and began to cooperate with the occupation authorities. During the occupation of the Kherson region, he contributed to the establishment of communal and housing services for the occupation administration, illegally created law enforcement agencies, divisions of the National Guard, the FSB and the Russian military.



During the detention, the constitution of the Russian Federation and other propaganda materials were found on the man. He is also being checked for involvement in the illegal circulation of weapons and explosives..



Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained an official and informed him of suspicion of complicity with the aggressor state (part 1 of article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions of the article provide for imprisonment for up to 12 years.





The suspect was chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the alternative of making bail.

The Ukrayinska Pravda publication, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, notes that we are talking about Volodymyr Pepel, who was detained on November 28.



The Office of the Prosecutor General reminded that according to Art. 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven legally and established by a guilty verdict of the court.