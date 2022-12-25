Covering up the traces of the crime: the occupiers are demolishing the Mariupol Drama Theater

10:51 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, they began to demolish the building of the Donetsk Drama Theatre, as a result of the bombardment of which civilians were killed in March. It is still impossible to establish their exact number, but they say the figure is from 300 to 600 people.



This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko.



According to the reconstructions of journalists and human rights activists who investigated the bombing of the theatre, one of the Su-25, Su-30 or Su-34 fighters struck the building on March 16. The Russians probably dropped bombs with 400-800 kilograms of explosives.



As a bomb shelter, the drama theater was opened to everyone in early March, and, as director Elena Belaya, who worked there for 19 years, recalled, in the first days 600 people came to hide there, but then there were more of them.. After the attack, no one, including rescuers, saw that more than 200 people managed to get out from under the rubble.





The survivors exited through the main exit or one side entrance because the other side and back of the building had been destroyed.

The military of the Russian Federation, in order to hide the real number of dead, first took out the bodies in bags to mass graves, in particular to Stary Krym.



Now the occupiers are going to level the crime scene.



The rear and central parts of the theater are to be completely dismantled, but the front will be left intact as the basis for the reconstruction.. That is, only those parts of the building are being dismantled that prove the bombings, and not the undermining that was invented by propaganda from the inside, ”says Andryushchenko.



