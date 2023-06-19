Deputy mayor of Chernihiv suspected of corruption

16:46 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU collected evidence and reported the suspicion of large-scale corruption to the Deputy Mayor of Chernihiv for the activities of the executive bodies of the council.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



According to the case file, the official organized a scheme to embezzle budget money for the purchase of a new transformer for a local thermal power plant, which was damaged as a result of Russian shelling in the spring of 2022.. Already in July, the equipment was purchased at a cost that was twice the market price.. At the same time, the damage to the state reached more than UAH 30 million.



This amount was confirmed by the forensic merchandising and forensic economic examinations initiated by the Security Service, conducted by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Examinations.



To implement the deal, the defendant coordinated his criminal actions with the management of the supplier company.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the official of the suspicion. 2 tbsp. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position). Currently, he has been chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention, with an alternative to bail in the amount of 32 million. UAH



The perpetrator faces up to 6 years in prison.