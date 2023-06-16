Closed shelter in Kyiv: the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on official negligence

Today in Kyiv, three people died - two women and a 9-year-old girl who tried to get into a closed bomb shelter. In connection with the failure to provide access to the shelter, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings.
This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko on Facebook on June 1.
He promised to find and bring to justice all those responsible as part of the investigation.. In addition, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, will regularly check the availability and condition of bomb shelters in all settlements of the country.
It also became known that a security guard of the polyclinic of the Desnyansky district of the capital was brought to the police, where a shelter was closed during a rocket attack. This was stated by the press secretary of the capital's prosecutor's office Nadezhda Maksimets.
Law enforcement officers also establish officials from among the administration of the medical institution responsible for access to the shelter during an air raid.
Recall, tonight in the Desnyansky district of Kiev, as a result of a Russian night rocket attack, a 9-year-old girl, her mother and another woman were killed.. Another 12 people were injured.
