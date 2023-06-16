Closed shelter in Kyiv: the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on official negligence

11:10 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Today in Kyiv, three people died - two women and a 9-year-old girl who tried to get into a closed bomb shelter. In connection with the failure to provide access to the shelter, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko on Facebook on June 1.

"Closed bomb shelters during the war is not just indifference. It is a crime. The Kiev police have already begun criminal proceedings on this fact under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence that entailed grave consequences," Klymenko wrote.

He promised to find and bring to justice all those responsible as part of the investigation.. In addition, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, will regularly check the availability and condition of bomb shelters in all settlements of the country.

"Shelters should be open around the clock. This is a matter of people's lives. Without exaggeration," Klymenko stressed.

It also became known that a security guard of the polyclinic of the Desnyansky district of the capital was brought to the police, where a shelter was closed during a rocket attack. This was stated by the press secretary of the capital's prosecutor's office Nadezhda Maksimets.

"One person - a security guard of a medical institution, who has visual signs of alcohol intoxication - was taken to the police to clarify the circumstances.. His actions will be given a legal assessment," she said.

Law enforcement officers also establish officials from among the administration of the medical institution responsible for access to the shelter during an air raid.