Invaders take humanitarian aid from civilians in occupied Aleshki
12:57 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine
In Aleshki, which is under temporary occupation in the Kherson region, the occupiers are confiscating humanitarian aid intended for victims of floods caused by the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.
This information was reported by the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalev.
"The situation on the left bank is catastrophic. Russian invaders are robbing the Ukrainian population living in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, which suffered from floods caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. This is especially evident at checkpoints at the entrance to the village of Oleshki in the Kherson region, where the invaders inspect vehicles and seize humanitarian aid intended to help the affected population, and appropriate it for themselves," Kovalev stressed.
