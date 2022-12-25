The invaders shelled the DTEK enterprise for the sixteenth time

12:51 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday, December 1, the invaders again attacked DTEK's energy enterprises, there are victims.



This was reported by the press service of the company.

"Today, Russian troops carried out another shelling of DTEK's energy enterprises. As a result of an enemy attack, two power engineers were wounded," the statement said.

The employees were given the necessary assistance and taken to the hospital, their lives are not in danger.