The invaders shelled the DTEK enterprise for the sixteenth time
12:51 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine
On Thursday, December 1, the invaders again attacked DTEK's energy enterprises, there are victims.
This was reported by the press service of the company.
"Today, Russian troops carried out another shelling of DTEK's energy enterprises. As a result of an enemy attack, two power engineers were wounded," the statement said.
The employees were given the necessary assistance and taken to the hospital, their lives are not in danger.
"Over the past two months, our enterprises have already been subjected to 16 terrorist attacks by Russia," the company added.
