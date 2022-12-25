The invaders again launched a rocket attack on the Nikopol region

09:40 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the night shelling of the rashists of the Nikopol district, dozens of private and multi-storey buildings, cars and power lines were damaged.



This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentin Reznichenko in Telegram.

"The Russians terrorized the Nikopol district all night. They beat from Grads and heavy artillery in three communities - Nikopol, Krasnogrigorievsk and Marganets. There were no dead or wounded," the statement said.



According to the head of the OVA, a total of 7 attacks were recorded, during which the invaders fired more than 50 shells at peaceful towns and villages.



In Nikopol, the invaders damaged a dozen multi-storey and private houses, outbuildings, office buildings, a store, and power lines. The shelling caused a fire, but rescuers have already put out the fire.



More than 10 private houses and outbuildings, as well as power grids, were damaged in the Krasnogrigorievsk community. An enemy shell destroyed a garage and a car.



In the Marganets community, the consequences of the attack are being specified.