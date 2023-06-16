Invaders bombed Orekhovo: casualties among local residents

18:18 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Monday, June 12, the Russian invaders bombed the town of Orekhov. Zaporozhye Regional State Administration reports casualties among local residents.



According to information, three enemy guided air bombs hit the city, leading to the destruction of private houses and communications.

“Unfortunately, one 48-year-old man died from his injuries, and a 32-year-old wounded man was promptly taken to a medical facility,” the official statement says.



Recall that over the past day, Russian forces shelled the Zaporozhye region 74 times, using multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. As a result of an enemy attack on Novoselovka, a 50-year-old woman was injured.