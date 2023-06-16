The organizers of the scheme for the supply of military equipment to Russia were detained

19:08 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service revealed a shady scheme for the sale of Ukrainian goods for the Russian military industry.



As a result of the operation carried out on June 1, the organizers of the transaction were detained, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports.



According to the department, a resident of the Sumy region, the owner of an enterprise for the production of electrical equipment, together with an accomplice from Kiev, registered as an internal migrant from Lugansk, organized the mass production of starters for the Russian railway.

Attackers bypassed checkpoints at the border and delivered products to Russia in small batches. On the territory of the Russian Federation, their Russian partners accepted the goods and sent them to Roszaliznytsia enterprises, including the temporarily occupied Crimea.



It was established that the purchased spare parts were used to repair locomotives that were used to transfer Russian troops. Both organizers were detained while trying to smuggle a new batch of starters to Russia, and a criminal case was initiated against them under the articles "complicity with the aggressor state" and "preliminary collusion by a group of persons."



The perpetrators are currently in custody and face up to 12 years in prison.