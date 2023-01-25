Detained collaborator from Mykolaiv region tried to pay off prison

12:33 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU in Mykolaiv region detained a henchman of the occupiers, who buys off the prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"The attacker is a resident of Snigirevka, Mykolaiv region, who, after the capture of the city, supported the Russian invaders and helped them sell the stolen property of Ukrainians," the SBU notes.

It is reported that during the pre-trial investigation, the defendant offered money to the SBU investigator for "assistance" in order to avoid criminal liability.

"After receiving the offer, the officer of the Ukrainian special service immediately reported this to his leadership.. Law enforcement officers exposed the person involved in an attempt to transfer the first part of the illegal benefit," the report says.

Collaborator additionally notified of suspicion of offering a bribe. The issue of transferring production materials to the court is being resolved.