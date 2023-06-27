A resident of Volyn, who helped evaders, was detained - State Border Service

A resident of Volyn has developed a unique scheme for the illegal export of conscripts outside the country. Law enforcement officers detained a 26-year-old woman near one of the checkpoints in the Lviv region.
This is reported by the State Border Service.
This is reported by the State Border Service.
During the searches, law enforcement officers seized significant amounts of national and foreign currency, bank cards, computer equipment, stamps and draft notes.
The woman was detained, she was announced on suspicion of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.
The woman was detained, she was announced on suspicion of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments