A resident of Volyn, who helped evaders, was detained - State Border Service

15:37 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A resident of Volyn has developed a unique scheme for the illegal export of conscripts outside the country. Law enforcement officers detained a 26-year-old woman near one of the checkpoints in the Lviv region.



This is reported by the State Border Service.

"The suspect was spotted trying to send her 'client' abroad. She received a $5,500 reward for her services.. The criminal group used a well-coordinated scheme, first entering information into the Shlyakh electronic system, which provided them with the opportunity to travel outside Ukraine under the guise of drivers engaged in international transportation," the official statement says.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized significant amounts of national and foreign currency, bank cards, computer equipment, stamps and draft notes.



The woman was detained, she was announced on suspicion of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.