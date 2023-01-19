A group of people who helped deviators cross the state border was detained

17:03 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers in the Odessa region detained a group of people who planned to illegally transport citizens of Ukraine across the state border. This was reported on January 18 by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“Dealers who planned to make an illegal deal to move people across the border were exposed in the Odessa region. On the outskirts of the village of Velikoploskoe, border guards stopped two HUNDAI and INFINITI cars driven by local residents. The driver of the INFINITI did not respond to the demands of the border guards and tried to escape.

It is also noted that after that, the border guards fired two warning shots into the air. The fugitive stopped and provided the passenger car for inspection. In both cars there were four citizens of Ukraine who planned to illegally leave for Moldova. For services, the organizer asked $4,000 from each.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs adds that upon arrival in Odessa, "travelers" were met by accomplices in two cars, with which they went to the border.