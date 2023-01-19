A group of people who helped deviators cross the state border was detained

Law enforcement officers in the Odessa region detained a group of people who planned to illegally transport citizens of Ukraine across the state border. This was reported on January 18 by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
It is also noted that after that, the border guards fired two warning shots into the air. The fugitive stopped and provided the passenger car for inspection. In both cars there were four citizens of Ukraine who planned to illegally leave for Moldova. For services, the organizer asked $4,000 from each.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs adds that upon arrival in Odessa, "travelers" were met by accomplices in two cars, with which they went to the border.
