A traitor who was planning an attack on the SBU and a defense plant in Nikolaev was detained

11:57 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Counterintelligence of the Security Service identified and detained another agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation, operating in Nikolaev. He was plotting a new air attack on defense plants and the SBU building in the region.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



According to the information collected, the agent provided the exact coordinates of these objects to the enemy side, and also offered to use Russian Kinzhal missiles for strikes.



He also collected intelligence on the location and movement of other military units in the outskirts of the southern region.



Additionally, the agent provided the geolocation of civilian infrastructure to enemy forces.



In case of successful completion of the tasks, the FSB promised the agent a monetary reward, which he hoped to receive on his bank card.



However, the SBU operatives thwarted the enemy’s plans, uncovered criminal acts in a timely manner and detained the agent.. A gadget with evidence of his connection with the FSB was confiscated from him.



According to the investigation, the perpetrator turned out to be a local resident, who was recruited by the Russian special service at the beginning of the invasion.



He came to the attention of the aggressor due to the spread of anti-Ukrainian comments in the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and calls to launch a missile attack on the military facilities of Nikolaev.



According to the collected evidence, investigators from the Security Service charged the detainee under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) part 2;

Article 15 part 2, article 27 part 5, article 28 part 2, article 438 part 1 (completed attempt to aid in violation of the laws and customs of war).

The traitor was taken into custody as a preventive measure. The investigation continues to fully clarify the circumstances of the crime. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment.