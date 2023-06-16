The abbot of the monastery in Melitopol was detained for helping the invaders and propaganda

12:39 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Information appeared about the detention of the abbot of the monastery in Melitopol, who provided assistance to the invaders and actively participated in propaganda campaigns against Ukraine, according to the prosecutor's office of the Zaporozhye region.



Charges were brought against the abbot of the monastery in Melitopol, which is part of the Zaporozhye diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP), in connection with his collaborationist activities (Articles 111-1, paragraphs 5 and 6 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



According to the investigation, the priest actively contributed to the strengthening of the occupying power in the Melitopol region and, starting from August 2022, actively participated in propaganda activities against Ukraine.



During public speeches, the rector called on the local residents of the occupied Melitopol to support the illegal referendum on joining Russia.



In addition, he, along with other representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate, attended the "ceremony" declaring the illegal annexation of Kherson, Zaporozhye, Luhansk and Donetsk regions by Russia.



It is noted that the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council imposed personal sanctions against the suspect for five years.