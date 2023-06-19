Russian agent detained: he wanted to blow up railway tracks in the Dnipropetrovsk region

11:46 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine successfully detained an agent of the Russian Federation, whose task was to blow up the railway tracks in the districts of the Dnepropetrovsk region in order to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



This was officially announced by the press service of the SBU on Monday, June 19.



It turned out that the traitor was an employee of the local railway station working for Ukrzaliznytsia. Earlier this year, he was recruited by Russian military intelligence.



The agent of the Russian Federation collected valuable information about the railway routes used to transport foreign military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was involved in counter-offensive operations. He also recorded the coordinates of railway stations and bridges through which the heavy weapons and ammunition of the Defense Forces were redeployed.



To carry out his tasks, the agent used a mobile phone with a camera to take detailed pictures of objects during his work trips by train.



The purpose of the Russian invaders was to obtain intelligence information needed for air strikes in the region. In addition, they considered the possibility of sabotage at the facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia with the participation of a recruited agent. Thus, the Russian forces planned to disrupt the supply of fuel, weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southeastern front.



The Security Service of Ukraine uncovered this Russian agent in a timely manner, collected the necessary evidence of his criminal activities and successfully detained him.. During a search at his place of residence, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades, a carbine, as well as a large number of cartridges and smoke bombs were found, which confirms his malicious intentions.



The detained agent was officially notified of the suspicion of committing crimes. He is currently in custody and is facing a possible life sentence for treason and endangering national security.