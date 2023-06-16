FSB agent was detained for aiming S-300 air defense systems at Ukrainian military positions

12:09 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an FSB agent who was handing over to the enemy the locations of combat positions and the routes of movement of advanced units of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut area.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

Most of all, the enemy was interested in the directions of movement of foreign military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, involved in the counter-offensive operations of the Ukrainian troops. The invaders needed intelligence information to carry out massive strikes against the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the areas of concentration of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Employees of the SBU detained the defendant during the execution of a hostile task. A mobile phone was confiscated from the detainee with files of electronic maps prepared for “sending”, where he indicated the coordinates of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



According to the investigation, a resident of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, was detained. At the end of May 2022, he was remotely recruited by a career FSB officer through the banned social network Odnoklassniki.



At the direction of the Russian intelligence service, their agent personally walked around the area and recorded the places of basing or movement of the defense forces near the line of collision.



The collected information was sent to the FSB under an assumed name via the Telegram messenger. On the basis of the collected evidence base, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art.. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).



He is currently in custody. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.