Why did the SBU "hid the identity" of the cat in the frame

09:36 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the Security Service hid the muzzle of a cat that appeared in the photo during searches in one of the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. The corresponding picture was published by the press service of the SBU on Thursday, December 8.

The Ukrainians were amused that the animal, which was sitting near the SBU officer, had its muzzle covered up, while the other cat, which was right next to the defendants in the case, was not.

Users left funny comments under the photo: "undercover cat", "fluffy special agent", "cat operative exposed a gang of Moscow priests". SBU speaker Artem Dekhtyarenko also joked that "while the pre-trial investigation is underway, even a cat has the right to anonymity!"

Users are also divided into two groups: one jokes that the cat works for the SBU, the other says that the animal is for the Moscow patriarchy.