Strike in Mariupol: drivers of the city water utility demand payment of wages

18:15 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the drivers of the municipal water canal, which is under the control of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation, went on strike due to non-payment of salaries for two months.



This information comes from the Center for National Resistance, which describes the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe".



In the occupied territories of Ukraine, a shortage of labor has arisen due to the "mobilization" of citizens into the Russian army, reports the Center for National Resistance. Miners, metallurgists, engineers, builders, mechanics, drivers, doctors and representatives of other professions are not enough in the occupied areas.



It is noted that the situation in the occupied part of the Donetsk region is "extremely difficult", which caused the drivers to go on strike.



The Center for National Resistance also describes the situation in the occupied part of Donbas as "critical".



In particular, there is a constant increase in prices: utilities and fuel have risen in price by 20%, while prices for essential products have increased from 20% to 45% in six months.