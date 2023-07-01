During the day, the enemy shelled the Kherson region 82 times: five wounded, including a child

09:40 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Enemy shelling in the Kherson region does not stop. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Alexander Prokudin, over the past day, June 30, the invaders carried out 82 attacks on the territory of the region controlled by Ukraine. As a result of shelling, five people were injured, including a child.

According to him, in a day the Russians fired 445 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Gradov and UAVs.. They ended up in residential areas of settlements.

Russian troops fired five shells at the city of Kherson.

Recall that on June 30, the invaders fired at Antonovka in the Kherson region. A family with a child suffered.

It was also reported that a 72-year-old woman was seriously wounded during Russian shelling in Kherson, and a 70-year-old man was wounded in Mikhailovka of the Novoaleksandrovsky community.