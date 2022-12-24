Russian troops deprived Zaporozhye families of 18 houses in a day - OVA

Over the past day, on December 7, rashists fired at the Zaporozhye region 86 times. The enemy attacked peaceful settlements 40 times: made one air launch, seven from the MLRS, 32 artillery shelling.
This was reported by the head of the OVA Alexander Starukh.
During the day, the enemy destroyed 18 houses, got into civilian infrastructure. One civilian was injured.
In addition, the head of the UVA says, the enemy continues to mock civilians in the temporarily occupied lands, preventing them from leaving freely.. Yesterday, 44 people were released from the occupation, including one child.
