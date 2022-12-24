Russian troops deprived Zaporozhye families of 18 houses in a day - OVA

11:32 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, on December 7, rashists fired at the Zaporozhye region 86 times. The enemy attacked peaceful settlements 40 times: made one air launch, seven from the MLRS, 32 artillery shelling.

This was reported by the head of the OVA Alexander Starukh.

"Orekhov spent yesterday under enemy Grads, shells flew all over the city, houses were on fire. And in Gulyaipole, hostile artillery destroyed the last crumbs of life," Starukh wrote on Telegram.

During the day, the enemy destroyed 18 houses, got into civilian infrastructure. One civilian was injured.



In addition, the head of the UVA says, the enemy continues to mock civilians in the temporarily occupied lands, preventing them from leaving freely.. Yesterday, 44 people were released from the occupation, including one child.