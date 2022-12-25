During the day, the Russians fired 129 mines, shells and other explosives along the border of the Sumy region

09:07 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, the military aggressors fired on four masses of the Sumy region.



This was announced by the chairman of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky in Telegram.

"During the day, the Russians fired 129 mines, shells and other explosives along the border. Seredino-Budskaya, Druzhbovskaya, Shalyginskaya and Glukhovskaya communities were fired at," the report says.



According to him, the enemy made three mortar attacks on the Seredino-Budskaya community. Two artillery shells exploded on the territory of the community. A total of 30 "arrivals" were recorded.



After 16 hours from the Russian side, the enemy fired 60 shots from a grenade launcher at the border and inflicted automatic and machine-gun bursts. Subsequently, there were 5 more "arrivals" from barrel artillery. In all cases, there were no damages.



10 enemy mines exploded between the Seredino-Budskaya and Druzhbovskaya communities. Also, there were no consequences.



In the Shalygin community, there were two "arrivals" from barrel artillery along the border. Without damage.



The Russians fired at the Hlukhiv community from cannon artillery. There were 20 "arrivals", without destruction.