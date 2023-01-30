During the day, the Russians shelled three districts of Kharkiv region

10:46 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired at the border settlements of three districts of the Kharkiv region - Kupyansky, Chuguevsky and Kharkovsky, a man was wounded.

This was announced on January 30 by the head of the OVA, Oleg Sinegubov.

Kupyansk, Volchansk, Strelechya, Dvurechnaya and other cities and villages were under enemy fire, he specified.
 
"Private houses, shops, outbuildings were damaged. According to the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 41-year-old man was injured in Kupyansk as a result of enemy shelling. His condition is of moderate severity," the head of the OVA stressed.