Rashists hit the Kherson region almost 60 times in a day

Over the past day, Russian terrorists shelled the territory of the Kherson region 57 times.
This was stated by the head of the regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevich on Monday, December 12, on his Facebook page.
The official noted that the invaders continue to hit the residential areas of Kherson.
As already reported, according to the head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, there are no civilians left on the Kinburn Spit, which is still under the control of the occupiers, there are only Russian soldiers.
