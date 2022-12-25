Occupants hit Kherson region 86 times in a day

11:17 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian aggressors hit the territory of the Kherson region 86 times over the past day. Three people were killed in the region, another 13 were injured, the head of the Kherson OVA, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said on Thursday morning, December 15.

"Peaceful settlements of the region were attacked by the enemy from artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars and UAVs," Yanushevich wrote.

According to him, residential areas of Kherson once again found themselves under massive enemy fire.