During the day, the occupiers hit the Kherson region 51 times, there are dead

On Tuesday, December 6, the Russian invaders fired 51 times on the territory of the de-occupied Kherson region. As a result, two civilians were killed and another person was injured.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.
During the day, the Russian military beat the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks and mortars.
Due to Russian shelling, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.
