During the day, the occupiers hit the Kherson region 51 times, there are dead

11:18 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Tuesday, December 6, the Russian invaders fired 51 times on the territory of the de-occupied Kherson region. As a result, two civilians were killed and another person was injured.



This was announced by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.

“Unfortunately, the past 24 hours were not without civilian casualties.. the Russians killed 2 civilians, another resident of the Kherson region was injured,” he wrote.

During the day, the Russian military beat the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks and mortars.

Due to Russian shelling, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.