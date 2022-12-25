Seven people died from Russian aggression in Donetsk region in a day

Over the past 24 hours, seven people were killed in the Donetsk region due to Russian shelling, and seven more were injured. This was announced on December 16 by the head of the regional military administration, Pavel Kirilenko.
Kirilenko recalled that at the moment it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
In total, since the beginning of a full-scale war in the Donetsk region, 1,264 people have died due to Russian aggression, and another 2,749 have been injured.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments