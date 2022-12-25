Seven people died from Russian aggression in Donetsk region in a day

09:45 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, seven people were killed in the Donetsk region due to Russian shelling, and seven more were injured. This was announced on December 16 by the head of the regional military administration, Pavel Kirilenko.

"On December 15, it became known about seven civilians from the Donetsk region killed by Russians: two in Bakhmut, two in New York, one in Chasovoy Yar, one in Belaya Gora and one in Razdolovka. Seven more people were injured in the region," he said. he.



Kirilenko recalled that at the moment it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.



In total, since the beginning of a full-scale war in the Donetsk region, 1,264 people have died due to Russian aggression, and another 2,749 have been injured.