On Saturday in the Kherson region, 16 people were killed, 64 were injured as a result of shelling

10:12 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Saturday, December 24, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region 71 times, 41 of them - the regional center. They beat from artillery, MLRS and mortars. This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.

"The enemy attacked the regional center 41 times. The invaders covered the center of Kherson with massive fire - civilians were killed, civilian buildings were destroyed. Also under enemy fire were industrial premises, medical institutions, private and apartment buildings.

As a result of the shelling of the Kherson region, many people died and were injured.

"Over the past day in the Kherson region, the Russian army killed 16 people, among them three employees of the State Emergency Service, who died during mine clearance in the Berislav region. Another 64 people were injured of varying severity," Yanushevich said.

As previously reported, the invaders shelled the center of Kherson on the morning of Saturday, December 24.