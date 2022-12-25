Over the past day in Ukraine there were 127 fires

17:03 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



In total, 127 fires occurred in Ukraine over the past day, 88 of them in the residential sector.

In Odessa, a family of five people, three of whom are children, was poisoned by carbon monoxide. Now they are all in the hospital.



So, in the Odessa region, in the village of Kamyshevka, due to a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of stove heating, a family of five, including three children, was poisoned by carbon monoxide. They are currently in the hospital in a moderate condition.



In total, 127 fires occurred in Ukraine over the past day, 88 of them in the residential sector. 12 people died, six were injured.



Rescuers urge citizens, fleeing from the cold and due to power outages, to strictly comply with fire safety rules



