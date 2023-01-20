Over the past day in the Zaporozhye region recorded a "record" number of attacks

January 19, Thursday, the invaders fired at 21 settlements in the Zaporozhye region a "record" number of times - 224.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh.
Nuts, Gulyaypole and other settlements of Pologovsky and Vasilyevsky districts were subjected to enemy fire.
Law enforcement agencies received 34 reports of the destruction of houses and apartments of citizens, as well as infrastructure facilities.
Also yesterday, units of the Defense Forces of the Zaporozhye Territory successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Stepnoe.
