Five residents of Donbass wounded under Russian shelling over past 24 hours

10:24 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As Pavel Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said today, five residents of the region were wounded from shelling by Russian invaders in the past 24 hours alone.

“On July 7, the Russians wounded five residents of Donbass: two in Avdiivka, one in Yekaterinovka, as well as in Dalniy and Novomikhailovka,” Kirilenko wrote in a telegram on Saturday morning.

Since the beginning of the war, 1,596 civilians in the Donetsk region have died and 3,809 have been wounded. At present, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Earlier, the Russians shelled the city of Toretsk and the village of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk region. Then, as a result of enemy attacks, a woman died, four more people were injured.