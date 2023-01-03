The number of fires increased over the month due to violations of the rules for the use of generators and electrical installations

10:30 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the violation of fire safety rules when using electrical installations and heat generating devices in Ukraine, the number of fires has increased.



The press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy told about this at the Media Center of Ukraine.



According to him, the number of fires caused only by violation of fire safety rules during the construction and operation of heat generating units and installations increased by 18.7%..



Violation of fire safety rules during the operation of electrical installations increased the number of fires by 4.3%.

“This is a short circuit, and the use of extension cords, and turning on many powerful electrical appliances at once after turning on the light, which leads to fires,” Khorunzhiy explains.

The situation with fires in the State Emergency Service is called tense, but they assure that they can respond to these challenges.