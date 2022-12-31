09:25 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the materials of the SBU, an enemy saboteur who tried to destroy the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye will spend 15 years behind bars. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"The security service has collected unconditional evidence of the guilt of another member of the DPR terrorist organization who fought against Ukraine.. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he voluntarily joined the occupation groups of the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District of Russia," the SBU reported.

It is noted that in the ranks of the reconnaissance group of enemy troops, "DNRovets" actively participated in hostilities against the Defense Forces in the Zaporozhye direction.

"In July of this year, he received a task as part of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to make a sortie on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line to destroy strongholds of Ukrainian defenders.. But during the raid, the enemy DRG was exposed and liquidated in a timely manner, and the militant himself was taken prisoner," the report says.

According to the materials of the SBU, the court found him guilty of treason and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"According to the investigation, the attacker is a resident of the Donetsk region, who, after February 24 of this year, joined the 1st separate guards motorized rifle "Slavyanskaya" brigade of the "DPR" people's militia, created by the Russian Federation. There he was appointed to the "position" of a shooter, and then transferred to the reconnaissance group of Russian invaders," the intelligence service said.

Earlier it was reported that Strelkov-Girkin's personal agent was sentenced to 10 years.