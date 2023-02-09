More than 600 officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense were brought to justice in a year

17:51 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Last year, after internal audits, 621 officials from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense were held accountable.

This was announced by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov.



According to him, 497 officials were brought to liability; to disciplinary responsibility - 124 officials.



The minister noted that all the materials of internal audits, which established violations, were timely transferred to law enforcement agencies.